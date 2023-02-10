19. Nevada

- Native American population: 44,661

- Proportion of state's population: 1.4% (#9 highest among all states)

Nevada is home to a number of federal reservations and colonies. The major tribes are the Washoe, Northern Paiute, Southern Paiute, and Western Shoshone. Many have been hit disproportionately hard by the coronavirus and may have pre-existing health conditions or live in remote areas with limited access to medical care. In the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, a clever color-coded card system was set up for people to signal from their windows for help with a health issue, food shortage, or other problem.