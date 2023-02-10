26. Alabama

- Native American population: 24,830

- Proportion of state's population: 0.5% (#29 highest among all states)

Among the tribes recognized in Alabama are the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Cherokee, Choctaw, and the Piqua Shawnee of the Ohio River Valley. DNA studies have placed the Piqua in the region back to between 500 B.C. and A.D. 500. The Poarch Creek , the only tribe in the state that is federally recognized as well, were not forcibly removed from their land and have a reservation in Poarch, about 60 miles east of Mobile.