- Native American population: 32,622

- Proportion of state's population: 1.0% (#17 highest among all states)

The Navajo comprise the biggest group of Native Americans in Utah, while the second-largest is the Northern Ute, with many living and working in urban areas. Several tribes have won settlement claims against the U.S. government for treaty violations, including the Ute, who won $47.7 million in 1962, as well as the Southern Paiutes and Goshutes in the 70s. These settlements have afforded tribes the right to self-determination over mineral extraction, water use, and business development on reservation lands.