- Native American population: 10,356

- Proportion of state's population: 1.8% (#8 highest among all states)

Two federally recognized tribes , the Shoshone and Arapaho, share the Wind River Reservation of more than 2.2 million acres in Wyoming. The reservation has a severe lack of affordable housing , which has forced people to live in overcrowded homes. Multiple families sharing small homes has made it difficult for the tribal community to take necessary precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. Early in the pandemic, Native Americans accounted for more than 42% of the state's coronavirus deaths , despite comprising just 2.3% of the population. The Wind River Reservation has since implemented the strictest COVID-19 policy in the entire state.