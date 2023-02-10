38. Massachusetts

- Native American population: 15,835

- Proportion of state's population: 0.2% (#45 highest among all states)

The Mashpee Wampanoag, one of two federally recognized tribes in Massachusetts, live on tribal land in Taunton and on Cape Cod—their ancestors are part of the 17th-century Plymouth Thanksgiving tale. Control over the tribe's Cape Cod land has been embroiled in legal wrangling with the federal government, and rights to the Taunton property where a $1 billion casino, hotel, and entertainment complex is planned, have been contested by other, unrecognized tribes , including the Mattakeeset Massachuset. The other recognized tribe, the Aquinnah Wampanoag , holds tribal lands on Martha's Vineyard, where it has housing and several businesses, including three stores and a shellfish hatchery.