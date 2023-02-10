42. Kentucky

- Native American population: 10,357

- Proportion of state's population: 0.2% (#44 highest among all states)

Kentucky was once home to an array of tribes including the Shawnee, Cherokee, Chickasaw, and Choctaw, and many Native Americans there today are descendants of those who intermarried or otherwise eluded forced displacement. In 1987, a group of men paid the property owner of what was then known as Slack Farm—situated on the site of a former Native American burial site in Union County—$10,000 to allow them to dig up graves and take relics. The grave desecration attracted public and media attention and prompted Congress to pass legislation for the protection and repatriation of Indigenous remains and sacred objects.

