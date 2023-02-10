Open in App
#50. District of Columbia

- Native American population: 1,281

- Proportion of state's population: 0.2% (#46 highest among all states)

The District of Columbia is located on lands that were once home to the Nacotchtank , or Anacostans, along the Anacostia River. Advocates have sought to raise the tribe's historic profile with a campaign to mark the locales where members once lived and farmed. No descendants are believed to have survived.

