47. Rhode Island

- Native American population: 3,297

- Proportion of state's population: 0.3% (#40 highest among all states)

Native Americans in Rhode Island today are Narragansett , descending from a tribe that has lived in the area for thousands of years. They were stripped of their tribal recognition (detribalized) by the state in the late 1800s but battled to reclaim their land in the 1970s and gained federal recognition in the 1980s. The Narragansett reservation, which was 15,000 acres at the end of the 18th century, now totals about 1,800 acres.

