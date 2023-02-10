46. Delaware

- Native American population: 3,385

- Proportion of state's population: 0.3% (#38 highest among all states)

The Delaware—or Lenape —tribe is based in Oklahoma, where members were forcibly removed from their ancestral home along the Delaware River. The name originated with Lord de la Warr, who was named governor of the English colony at Jamestown, Virginia, in 1610. The modern-day Lenapes living in Delaware have undertaken projects to map ancestral sites , cultivate specific plants, and study fishing traditions to protect and preserve Indigenous culture.