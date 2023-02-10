51. Vermont

- Native American population: 1,234
- Proportion of state's population: 0.2% (#47 highest among all states)
Most Indigenous people left Vermont in the 1600s, and many of their descendants live on reservations in Canada. Native Americans in Vermont today are predominantly Abenaki , descendants of a semi-nomadic tribe that once spread across New England and southern Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Concerted efforts are being made to preserve their language, arts, recipes, and indigenous crops.
