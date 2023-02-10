Allentown Bus Terminal to shut down; Trans-Bridge to continue stopping in city

Trans-Bridge Lines said the Allentown Bus Terminal will be closing permanently, effective Monday.

In a press release, Trans-Bridge said it was notified of the closure from the ticket agent operating the building at 325 Hamilton St.

“We are saddened to lose this agent, but understand that due to personal circumstances, they are unable to operate the terminal any longer,” Trans-Bridge Lines President Tom JeBran said in a statement.

The Allentown Bus Terminal is leased to Trans-Bridge by the city and had been subleased to the agent.

Other bus lines, including Martz Bus, Fullington Trailways and Greyhound, have already moved to the Allentown Transportation Center at 110 N. Sixth St.

Trans-Bridge Director of Operations Mark Ertel said Trans-Bridge will continue to pick up and drop off at the Allentown Bus Terminal, but passengers will have to purchase tickets online or visit other ticket agents in the area for in-person purchases.

Trans-Bridge Lines will share its future plans for servicing Allentown as details are confirmed.

“Rest assured, we are running service as usual to the city, now and in the future,” JeBran said.