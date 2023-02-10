Open in App
Joshua Tree, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
WWD

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

By WWD Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tnxog_0kjYTfAS00

DRINKS IN THE DESERT: Clearly when you’re a liquor brand, there’s always a reason to celebrate. Hennessy Paradis had an obvious one, however, inviting a group of 40 friends and guests to Joshua Tree, California, to fete its newest — and first female — brand partner, Alicia Keys.

Held at Kellogg Doolittle House on Tuesday, the event began with a tour of the property by owner Scott Leonard, followed with toasts from Hennessy chief executive officer Laurent Boillot and senior vice president Jasmin Allen. Keys then, um, took to the keys for a private performance of five of her hits, including “Empire State of Mind” and “No One” before a three-course dinner prepared by James Beard semifinalist Chef Jesse Schenker.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGmzN_0kjYTfAS00
Alicia Keys performing at the Joshua Tree event.

The event followed the debut of the latest Hennessy Paradis global campaign, “Paradis(e) Is on Earth,” which, in addition to Keys, features famed pianist Lang Lang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjkjN_0kjYTfAS00
Hennessy CEO Laurent Boillot

Best of WWD
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Desert X Art on View at Christie’s in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Tatcha Opens First U.S. Pop-up in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Retailers Are Trying to Figure Out How to Deal With Cautious Consumers
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Miami Design District Hosts Miami Concours, Leading Motoring Event
Miami, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy