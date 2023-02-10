Read full article on original website
Related
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Lancaster Pullet Farm
Avian influenza has infected a 20,300-bird farm in Clay Township, Lancaster County, USDA says. The organic pullet farm is Pennsylvania's fourth domestic poultry premises to have the disease this year. The flock of young hens is very close to a Clay Township duck farm that tested positive Feb. 1, according to the state Ag Department.
The History and Legacy of Pennsylvania's Oil and Gas Industry
Pennsylvania's oil and gas industry has a rich and storied history, dating back to the mid-19th century when the first oil well was drilled in Titusville, Pennsylvania. Over the past 150 years, the industry has grown and evolved, becoming one of the largest and most influential in the world. From the early days of the oil boom to the modern era of hydraulic fracturing and natural gas production, Pennsylvania has played a key role in shaping the world's energy landscape.
The Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas: A Celebration of Traditions and Joy
The Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas is a unique celebration that has been passed down for generations among the Pennsylvania Dutch communities. This festive season is not only about gift-giving and decoration, but it is also a time for families to come together and celebrate their rich cultural heritage and traditions. In this blog post, we will take a closer look at the Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas and explore the customs and traditions that make it such a special time of year.
From Coal to Crafts: The Resilience of Pennsylvania's Appalachian People
For many generations, the Appalachian people of Pennsylvania have lived and worked in the mountains and valleys of the region. Throughout the years, they have faced many challenges, but they have always found a way to persevere and thrive. From the days of coal mining to the present day, the people of the Appalachian region have shown their resilience and resourcefulness time and time again.
Unreliable gas plants are to blame for December’s power crisis | Opinion
On Feb. 27, a Pennsylvania State Senate committee will hold a session reviewing what happened during Winter Storm Elliot. The session shouldn’t focus on the extreme freezing temperatures of December 2022. Lawmakers should focus their attention on how the electric grid—and particularly the state’s fracked gas power plants—failed to deliver during a time when they were needed most.
The Fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch Culture and Traditions
As I grew up in the heart of Pennsylvania, I had always heard about the state's rich cultural heritage, but I had never really taken the time to explore it. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch culture and traditions, I jumped at the opportunity.
The Rise and Fall of Pennsylvania's Steel Industry
As a native of Pennsylvania, I have always been fascinated by the state's industrial heritage, particularly the rise and fall of the steel industry. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the history of the steel industry in the state, I jumped at the chance.
Pennsylvania was at the forefront of the fight for freedom and democracy
The American Revolution was a defining moment in American history, and Pennsylvania played a crucial role in the fight for independence. From the first shots fired at Lexington and Concord to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Pennsylvania was at the forefront of the fight for freedom and democracy. In this blog post, we will examine the role that Pennsylvania played in the American Revolution and how its contributions helped shape the nation we know today.
State College
5 Ways Pa.’s Marijuana Laws Could Change in 2023
HARRISBURG — As the legislative session picks up, Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a host of changes to the state’s cannabis laws that would expand who is eligible for a medical marijuana card and increase protections against DUI charges for patients, among other proposals. And the new Democratic majority...
Uncovering the Mysteries of Pennsylvania's Amish Country
As a traveler, I have always been fascinated by the unique cultures and traditions of the world, and Pennsylvania's Amish Country is no exception. So, when I had the opportunity to take a tour of this fascinating region, I jumped at the chance.
phillyvoice.com
Pennsylvania residents can join lotteries for 814 rare whiskey bottles
Whiskey drinkers in Pennsylvania soon will have a chance to get their hands on some rare bottles, including bourbons from the antique collection of Kentucky's Buffalo Trace distillery. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding several limited-release lotteries that include 814 bottles of rare whiskey, state liquor officials said Monday.
Pennsylvania EMS system teeters on brink of collapse, official says
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s hyperlocal emergency medical services system teeters on the brink of collapse and, officials say, it’s up to legislators to intervene before it’s too late. “If they do nothing, this will collapse — there’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it —this system will collapse if nothing changes,” said Eric Henry, a Crawford County Commissioner and owner of the Meadville Area Ambulance Service. For years, Pennsylvania...
Pennsylvania lawmakers propose ID law to purchase ammunition
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a bill that would require photo identification to purchase ammunition. In a memo to House members on Friday, the lawmakers said the bill would reinforce current law to ensure ammunition isn’t sold to minors. According to the lawmakers’ memo, current law prohibits ammunition from being […]
A Foodie's Guide to Pennsylvania: From Philly Cheesesteaks to Amish Recipes
Pennsylvania is a food lover's paradise, offering a diverse array of culinary delights for all tastes and preferences. From the iconic Philly cheesesteak sandwich to the delicious home-style cooking of the Amish, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. In this foodie's guide to Pennsylvania, we will explore the state's most popular and delicious dishes and provide recommendations for where to find the best food in the Keystone State.
Employee of Pa.-based health insurer gets phished, resulting in data breach | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
WPXI Pittsburgh
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
The Beauty of Pennsylvania's State Parks: A Guide to Nature Lovers
If you're a nature lover living in Pennsylvania, you're in luck. The Keystone State is home to some of the most breathtaking state parks in the country, offering a diverse array of natural beauty for visitors to enjoy. From the rolling hills of the Poconos to the rugged ridges of the Appalachian Mountains, Pennsylvania's state parks have something for everyone. In this blog post, we'll take a look at some of the best state parks in Pennsylvania and what makes them so special.
berkscountyliving.com
Treasure Hunting: Inside the Centre Park Artifacts Bank
It’s deep winter. It’s cold. Snow and ice are seemingly always lurking. Weeks will pass until the first signs of green shoots proclaim the advent of spring. Likely, there’s some place you’d rather be. But if you’re not looking to a jaunt that will take you somewhere far flung and warm, you might want to consider a time-travel experience right in the heart of Berks County. Not time travel in the literal sense, but rather in an a more objective manner. You can be surrounded by objects that began their existence and use in a different era, often a prior century or two, but whose worthiness endures.
State orgs launch research to fight Chronic Wasting Disease in deer population
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) — an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk — continues to expand across Pennsylvania. But it’s not going unchallenged. Several research initiatives launching this year aim to increase understanding of CWD and develop tools to confront it. The first project will look at the impact of CWD on deer in Bedford and Fulton counties, which have produced about 90% of known CWD-positive...
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania - Pho is an irresistibly comforting dish from Vietnam that has gained worldwide acclaim. This meat-based noodle soup has gained widespread appeal due to its delicious and warming properties.
Comments / 1