Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Adding Playoff Contenders To Buyout Wish List

The former Laker could be on the move yet again.

Well, it finally happened. Russell Westbrook and his egregious $47.1 million maximum salary are not longer mucking up possessions and costing your Los Angeles Lakers wins.

Westbrook was ultimately shipped to the Utah Jazz in an epic three-team deal Wednesday between the Lakers, Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz were not even among the top three teams most expected to acquire his services after Thursday's trade deadline, per Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bovada Sports and Bally Sports . The Lakers (-210 odds to stay), the Orlando Magic (+400 odds to be flipped there), and the Charlotte Hornets (+600 odds) were the three clubs with the highest odds to land Brodie.

LA landed one-time All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell (whom the Lakers drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2015), 3-and-D wing Malik Beasley, and rim-protecting power forward/center Jarred Vanderbilt in its return for Westbrook's contract and limited future draft equity.

So what will become of Russell Westbrook, who has fallen fast and hard since being a nine-time All-Star and the league's 2017 MVP? Is he going to actually play for a Jazz team in the midst of a soft rebuild?

Sources inform Robinson that the Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and even his old stomping ground the Washington Wizards could all be in the mix for Brodie's services.

Westbrook was underwhelming-but-passable as a bench contributor for the Lakers this season (ahead of the games' fourth quarters), at least at first, before locker room tensions became reportedly borderline unbearable for all involved parties. He is now close to a minimum player, and teams counting on him to actually help them win games haven't been paying attention.