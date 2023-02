- Native American population: 73,115

- Proportion of state's population: 8.2% (#3 highest among all states)

Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota—at 2.1 million acres, one of the country's largest —is the nation's worst off by many measures. Its life expectancy is the lowest, its county of Oglala Lakota has the lowest per capita income, and its unemployment rate circa 2005 was 89%. Its school dropout rate is higher than 70%.