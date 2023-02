- Native American population: 19,174

- Proportion of state's population: 0.3% (#42 highest among all states)

Many members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi , a federally recognized tribe in Michigan, live in northern Indiana. Once spread across four states , most Potawatomi tribes were forcibly moved west in 1838, but the Pokagon were allowed to remain. Others in Indiana are the Miami, who run a complex in the city of Peru with a tribal council and government, a food pantry, and cultural projects and events. Most of the Miami tribe members were also forced west in the mid-1800s, but individual landowners were allowed to stay.