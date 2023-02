- Native American population: 100,397

- Proportion of state's population: 13.7% (#1 highest among all states)

Despite having 229 federally recognized tribes, Alaska has just one reservation , as land allotment from the federal government was handled differently compared with other states, and its tribal governments cannot collect taxes. Most Alaskan Natives live in small tribal communities, where they tend to be extremely poor. The poverty rate among Alaska Natives was nearly 24% in 2017, while it was less than 8% among whites.