14. Colorado

- Native American population: 60,377

- Proportion of state's population: 1.0% (#16 highest among all states)

Most of Colorado's Indigenous population live in urban areas, especially the Denver metro area. They include descendants of the Lakota, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Navajo, and some 200 other nations. The largest group is the Lakota, while the Navajo is the fastest-growing. The state has just two federally recognized reservations : one belonging to the Southern Utes, whose economy relies on oil and gas production, and the other belonging to the Ute Mountain Utes, who largely rely on tourism.