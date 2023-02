- Native American population: 15,648

- Proportion of state's population: 0.5% (#25 highest among all states)

Only the Choctaw Indians are federally recognized in Mississippi , which once was home to the Biloxi, Chickasaw, Houma, Natchez, Ofo, Quapaw, Tunica, and other tribes. Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are descendants of those who managed not to be forcibly removed to Oklahoma in the 1830s but remained to face racism, segregation, and poverty. The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the Mississippi Choctaw, who comprise less than 1% of the population but 4.5% of COVID-related deaths . Medical experts attribute the disproportionate death rate to underlying health conditions in the community including heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.