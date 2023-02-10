Open in App
Connecticut State
The Herald News

#41. Connecticut

- Native American population: 12,238

- Proportion of state's population: 0.3% (#37 highest among all states)

Connecticut has five recognized tribes —the Golden Hill Paugussett, Mashantucket Pequot, Mohegan, Paucatuc Eastern Pequot, and Schaghticoke—that hold six reservations. The Mohegan Tribe built the huge Mohegan Sun resort and entertainment complex, which boasts luxury hotels, two casinos, shopping, dining, meeting facilities, and venues for concerts and sporting events all within a two-hour drive from New York City.

