28. Louisiana

- Native American population: 23,926

- Proportion of state's population: 0.5% (#26 highest among all states)

The Chitimacha, Coushatta, Jena Band of Choctaw Indians, and Tunica-Biloxi are federally recognized, and several others have state recognition. The Isle de Jean Charles Band live on land that is submerging rapidly amid rising sea levels, with one road to the mainland frequently impassable (their story was recounted in the 2012 film, "Beasts of the Southern Wild" ). About 550 acres of farmland approximately an hour's drive north have been purchased by the government for the tribe's resettlement, but members are deeply divided over whether to accept the conditions of relocation.