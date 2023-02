- Native American population: 63,540

- Proportion of state's population: 0.3% (#41 highest among all states)

Two federally recognized tribes, the Miccosukee and the Seminole, live in Florida, which has six reservations. The biggest is Big Cypress Indian Reservation , home to a major rock mine and a citrus grove of oranges, grapefruit, and tangerines. The Seminole, who started in gaming in 1979 , have become one of the most successful tribes in the industry. Members with at least one-quarter Seminole blood share in the profits.