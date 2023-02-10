6. New York

- Native American population: 119,692

- Proportion of state's population: 0.6% (#23 highest among all states)

Among the tribes in modern-day New York are the Cayuga, Seneca, St. Regis Mohawk, and Oneida in the north and west, and the Shinnecock on Long Island, east of New York City. The Mohawk gained renown as fearless ironworkers , helping build the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, and World Trade Center, among other city landmarks. Although the city's high cost of living slowed the stream of Mohawks arriving to work on construction projects, Mohawk workers returned to help rebuild the World Trade Center in the years following the 9/11 attacks.