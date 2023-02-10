32. Kansas

- Native American population: 21,670

- Proportion of state's population: 0.7% (#20 highest among all states)

Native Americans were forcibly moved in the early 1800s to the Kansas Territory , which was deemed unsuitable for white settlers. Almost 30 tribes were given land, only to be pushed off that land by settlers (most notably following the Civil War). Today, the state has four Indian reservations: the Iowa, Kickapoo, Potawatomi, and Sac and Fox. The Kickapoo reservation rests atop a rock formation that impedes access to groundwater, and the tribe has struggled with adequate supplies of drinking water, rights to water from the Delaware River, and a badly outdated water treatment plant.

