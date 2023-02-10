7. North Carolina

- Native American population: 116,742

- Proportion of state's population: 1.1% (#15 highest among all states)

North Carolina has the biggest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, but only the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has federal recognition. The Cherokee once controlled about 140,000 square miles across eight states but were forced westward in the early 1800s, and those in North Carolina today descend from tribal members who managed to stay or return. Before the 1960s, Native Americans in North Carolina were treated with the same type of discrimination and systemic racism Black people faced, with separate schools, dining, and public facilities, and limited employment opportunities.

