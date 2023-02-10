Open in App
Virginia State
The Herald News

#21. Virginia

By Kim Kelley-Wagner// Shutterstock

7 days ago

- Native American population: 37,018

- Proportion of state's population: 0.4% (#31 highest among all states)

Virginia's land along the Potomac and Anacostia river systems was home to the Pamunkey, Piscataway, Nentego, Monacan, Mattaponi, Chickahominy, and Powhatan people. It has two state-recognized reservations for the Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes dating back to the 17th century, while several other lands designated for Indigenous people were encroached upon by colonists and disappeared. Among the peoples who once lived in the region were the Cherokee, who were forcibly removed and marched to Oklahoma.

