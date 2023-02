- Native American population: 20,594

- Proportion of state's population: 0.2% (#49 highest among all states)

Once home to a number of tribes like the Chippewa, Ottawa, Delaware, and Iroquois, today Ohio only recognizes the United Remnant Band of the Shawnee Nation . The Shawnee runs Project NATIVE (Native Americans Teaching Indigenous Values and Ethics), a series of hands-on cultural education programs in natural woodland settings designed to pass on traditions in music, dance, and storytelling.