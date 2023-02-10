- Native American population: 23,990

- Proportion of state's population: 1.3% (#13 highest among all states)

Among the federally recognized tribes in Idaho , which include the Coeur D'Alene, Kootenai, and Shoshone-Bannock, the Nez Perce have the largest reservation (770,000 acres). Tribal land once stretched about 16 million acres across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho but was reduced considerably after gold was discovered. The tribe breeds prized appaloosas, operates a large fisheries program with several hatcheries, and has played a major role in saving the Chinook and Coho salmon from extinction.

