- Native American population: 4,837

- Proportion of state's population: 0.3% (#39 highest among all states)

Native Hawaiians, who make up more than a quarter of the state's population, are distinct from Native Americans . Native Hawaiians are an aboriginal people descended from Polynesians who discovered the islands more than 1,000 years ago. Their monarchy was overthrown and their territory annexed, with backing from the U.S. government, at the end of the 1800s. That takeover was urged on by American sugar plantation owners there.