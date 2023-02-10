- Native American population: 15,288

- Proportion of state's population: 0.5% (#30 highest among all states)

Like all other Indigenous tribes in the state, the Meskwaki were forced out of Iowa , mostly to Kansas, by 1850. They returned seven years later to buy land along the Iowa River, where the tribe continues to live. The tribe's private land gave the Meskwaki autonomy unlike that found on a reservation. Today, the Meskwaki owns more than 8,100 acres across three counties, operating schools, farms, businesses, and economic diversification projects to expand job opportunities in the region.