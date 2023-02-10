Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Emmitt Smith on “Zeke vs Pollard” debate

By USA TODAY Sports,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwKGZ_0kjYH18t00

What are Dallas’ plans at running back? Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith has a lot of thoughts on that.

Smith is the NFL’s record holder for most career rushing yards.

His 18,355 yards, all but 1193 of those coming as a member of the Cowboys, amounts to 10 and a half miles. And those were all hard-earned, against an era of ferocious NFC East defenders like LT and Reggie White.

The Cowboys current back field has a few question marks, and the three-time Super Bowl champion provided his thoughts on what route he thinks the organization should take with the group.

Smith told USA TODAY Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon, “Well, (Tony) Pollard did break his leg. So, I got to keep Zeke right now; I have no other option. And you got to make sure Malik Davis is ready to go.”

Catch Mackenzie’s entire interview with the legendary Cowboy above.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Huge Aaron Rodgers update reportedly revealed
Green Bay, WI12 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case Takes New Turn
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Trevon Diggs links his All-Pro brother to Cowboys with latest social media activity
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Dallas, TX8 days ago
Kyrie Irving files for interesting trademark after move to Mavericks
Dallas, TX2 days ago
How good was older Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Texas HC Rodney Terry makes Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist
Austin, TX16 hours ago
Bengals, Joe Mixon could follow Aaron Jones' lead with Packers
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
Pistons' Jaden Ivey revealed which player inspired him the most growing up
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons continue to be rumored as likely trade landing spot for superstar QB
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
PFF says Falcons missed the boat on Matt Ryan’s trade value
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Falcons, Lamar Jackson 'Blockbuster'? Analyst Predicts Ravens Trade Haul
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Tennessee-Alabama basketball postgame social media buzz
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
The unusual reason why Jarrett Allen and the Cavs celebrate when they're called for a lane violation
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Rutgers football recruiting: Who did the Scarlet Knights offer to close out the week?
New Brunswick, NJ15 hours ago
NFL Network to air 'America’s Game: The 2015 Denver Broncos' tonight
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Tyreek Hill takes exception with Eric Bieniemy still not getting a head coach job
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Latest Bracketology has Blue Bloods squaring off as ‘last four in’
Chapel Hill, NC14 hours ago
Tampa Bay Bucs Reportedly Make Offensive Coordinator Hire
Tampa, FL2 days ago
When will Titans start making cuts this offseason?
Nashville, TN1 day ago
ESPN lists the ceiling, floor and biggest variable for Texas football in 2023
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Rex Ryan a leading candidate for NFL defensive coordinator job
Denver, CO2 days ago
How to watch Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII champions parade
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Joining Nick Saban's Staff At Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy