Wondering Where To Watch The Super Bowl? We've Got You Covered

Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Zach Pascal after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. (Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII . Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Since the drive to Arizona isn't that far, there may be some among us who will make it out there in person. But for all the rest, here's your guide to the best spots in L.A. to watch the game (besides your very own couch — and if that's where you'll be we have some nacho recommendations for you .):



The I|O At The Godfrey Hotel

This Hollywood hotel is hosting a watch party at their rooftop bar, the I|O, with a pre-game party starting at 12 p.m. and an afterparty with no listed end time (the bar closes at midnight). General admission is free, and the menu includes sliders, tacos, mini hot dogs and more.

The Wood BBQ and Sports Lounge in Inglewood

Offering TVs inside and out, Inglewood's The Wood serves some of the best ribs, brisket, sliders and sides around. Get there in time for kickoff in order to snag a prime viewing spot.

Panama Joe's

With big screen TVs lining almost every wall, you won't miss a minute of the game at this Long Beach staple . For $40 , you can get access to an open bar from kickoff through the third quarter (it doesn't include shots, for obvious reasons).

Toca Madera's

This upscale eatery in West Hollywood is hosting a watch party that's sure to satisfy your taste buds as well as your burning passion for football.

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

With locations in Highland Park and Glendale, The Greyhound is sure to get packed on game day; it's one of NELA's favorite sports bars. Get there early to get a seat, or you can order some of their Super Bowl menu items to pick up and take home.

Barney's Beanery

Barney's is an L.A. institution, and if you don't mind crowds, there's really no other place to be. The long-standing sports bar has locations in Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Burbank, Pasadena and Westwood.

Mr. Furley's

This Sherman Oaks sports bar has a no-nonsense approach, per their website : "First come, first served. No reservations." With specialty cocktails, shots, plenty of beer and a solid menu, this bar will meet and exceed your Super Bowl needs.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .