Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money

The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it.

Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little-

known perch on the northern slope of Telegraph Hill. On a clear day, you might see three bridges across the resplendent bay. I’ve spent many a morning lost in thought while gazing out at the vessels plowing through the water or docked at the northern waterfront.

In March 2020, my absent- minded habit became focused dread as I kept watch for one ship in particular: the Grand Princess, which carried passengers infected with what we used to call the novel coronavirus.

The Grand Princess wasn’t just any ship. It was the first Princess ship to make San Francisco its home port year-round, a symbol of a growing business that routinely dropped tourists by the thousands near Pier 39, the Alcatraz ferries and the Exploratorium, among other waterfront attractions. The Port was expecting record growth in 2020: 117 calls by cruise ships, a big jump from 85 in 2019.

The virus had other plans.

This year, the Port expects 118 calls, “our highest year ever,” said Andre Coleman, the Port’s deputy director for its maritime business — exceeding that pre-pandemic forecast. In 2019, 280,000 cruise passengers contributed $27 million to the local economy. Every cruise docking contributes about $500,000 in economic activity, according to port estimates, which means that figure could double to nearly $60 million this year. With tourism revenue still below the 2019 mark — $6.7 billion in 2022 versus nearly $10 billion in 2019, according to SF Travel — every dollar helps.

There’s also direct revenue to the Port, including $5 million in docking fees, according to Coleman, as well as a share of revenues under lease agreements from businesses that rent space along the piers.

I spotted a sign of the cruise comeback on Monday, when two ships were docked along the waterfront. Pier 35, the old cruise terminal, still gets used when there’s what the Port calls a “double-

header.” It’s rare for them to happen outside peak cruising seasons — April and October — but one of the visitors was Cunard’s Queen Victoria, which was marking the centenary of a then-remarkable round-the-world trip by another liner, the MS Samaria.

Ironically, the Samaria never docked in San Francisco on its Great Circuit tour . With a tight timetable to make it back to New York City by May 31, 1923, officials of Thomas Cook & Sons decided against berthing the ship, which would have required “fumigation on account of having visited certain infected Oriental ports,” the Chronicle reported at the time. It’s impossible to know if that represented a real health concern, but it certainly echoes the outbreak of racism that accompanied the spread of the coronavirus on our shores. The ship anchored in the bay and passengers reached The City by tugboat and launches instead.

The Grand Princess no longer calls San Francisco home, but it’s coming back to The City in April. Any unhappy memories of its 2020 docking in Oakland, when its passengers had to be evacuated to Travis Air Force Base for quarantine, appear to have washed away. The Ruby Princess and Carnival Miracle now make San Francisco their home port, a distinction that’s important because it means regular traffic at the piers. That matters for small businesses along the waterfront like the Pier 23 Cafe, a stone’s throw from those docked ships.

Flicka McGurrin, the bar’s owner, told me Thursday that an increasing number of crew members have visited since the ships returned.

Cruise ships have a real environmental impact , of course, something The City has to weigh against their economic benefits. The industry and the Port have made strides to clean things up: San Francisco was the first port in California to offer shoreside power over a decade ago, which means ships don’t have to run diesel engines while docked. But I also think we have to consider how much pollution hundreds of thousands of tourists a year would generate if they drove to San Francisco instead, let alone the question of where they would park.

There’s also the emotional impact. Pier 27, the main cruise terminal, is on a regular walking route for me. I remember how desolate the Embarcadero was during the plague years. The sight of people rolling their luggage away from a ship, blinking in the California sun as they take their first steps in The City, still fills me with joy.

I might moan a bit about having to dodge the bewildered tourists, but I’m glad they’re here. Travel fulfills a fundamental human need — and a practical one for San Francisco.