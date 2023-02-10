Cubs Sign RHP Michael Fulmer

Fulmer, who was traded to the Minnesota Twins from the Detroit Tigers during the middle of last season, is coming off a solid season from the bullpen. In 67 appearances, the righty posted a 3.39 ERA with 61 strikeouts, 28 walks, a 113 ERA+, a 1.366 WHIP, and gave up just four home runs in almost 64 innings pitched.
After signing several bullpen arms this offseason including Brad Boxberger , Brad Wieck, Julian Merryweather, and bringing back Mark Leiter Jr. , there were still rumors from the Cubs’ camp that they were looking for more bullpen arms. Fulmer’s signing immediately helps boost a Cubs bullpen that saw a lot of success during the second half of the 2022 season.
Making his debut with the Tigers in 2016, Fulmer was a solid starter his first few seasons in Detroit . Winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award his rookie season, the Oklahoma native showed a lot of promise. He followed with a successful sophomore season, putting together an All-Star caliber season while making his first All-Star team in 2017.
After making just four starts in 2021, Fulmer was moved to the bullpen where he experienced a lot of success. From 2021 to 2022 (119 games) he’s posted a 3.19 ERA with 134 strikeouts, 17 saves, 48 walks, a 128 ERA+, a 1.320 WHIP, a 3.51 FIP, and a 9.0 SO/9 in just over 133 innings pitched.
Fulmer will easily slide into the Cubs’ bullpen as a dependable and reliable arm. Whether he closes, provides middle relief help, or even makes a few spot starts here and there, the former All-Star can be a massive boost to a Cubs pitching staff that can never have too much depth.
Comments / 0