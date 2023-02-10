Thunder Rosa part of Spanish commentary team at this week's AEW Dynamite

The former AEW Women's Champion has been injured since August 2022.

AEW

Months after being forced to take a break due to a bad back injury, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa quietly returned to AEW this past Wednesday.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday as part of the Spanish commentary team for Dynamite.

Rosa, who has adopted San Antonio, Texas, as her U.S. hometown, wasn't shown on camera. It's unknown if this will be a regular occurence until she returns to action.

She was also part of the ceremony for the proclamation of AEW Day in El Paso on Monday. She, Mark Henry and El Paso native Vickie Guerrero also took part.

Rosa hasn't been seen on TV since relinquishing the AEW Women's title in a quick backstage promo in late-August 2022 that took her out of a scheduled title defense against Toni Storm.

A day afterward, it was learned she was dealing with a back injury and her timetable to return was unknown. That resulted in claims she really wasn't injured and faked it to get out of dropping the title to Storm.

In October, she said she was hopeful for a January return but that did not come to pass. In December , she said she was able to walk/jog a 5K and weight lift again, but had not done any ring work.