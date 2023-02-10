Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Eagles List Just One Player On Final Super Bowl Injury Report

By Mitchell Forde,

9 days ago

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, both teams should be relatively healthy.

Minutes after the Chiefs released a clean injury report on Friday afternoon, the Eagles unveiled their injury report for the big game.

Only one player, reserve wide receiver Britain Covey, has an injury designation. Covey is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Everyone else practiced in full on Friday and should be healthy enough to suit up.

Covey did not catch a pass all season and has played almost exclusively on special teams.

The primary Eagles players dealing with injuries entering this week were offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson. Dickerson injured his elbow during the team's NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers and did not return, while Johnson has been playing through a torn adductor muscle.

Defensive contributors Avonte Maddox and Robert Quinn both missed some practice time last week, as well, but neither has an injury designation for Sunday.

The only Chiefs player who is expected to miss the matchup is wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who has already been ruled out and placed on injured reserve.

The Eagles are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites for the showdown. Kickoff is set for 6:35 p.m.

