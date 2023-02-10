NYPD: 4 men shot in Tremont; 1 victim has died

Four men were shot along East Tremont Avenue and one of those men has died, according to the NYPD.

Law enforcement officials say the incident broke out just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say this stemmed from an argument outside of a Popeyes restaurant. They say the man who died in this shooting was 24 years old. The two victims expected to survive are 58 and 36 years old, and the age of the man in critical condition remains unknown. Sources say that they believe it was only one shooter.

Officers at the scene say that the public in the area is safe. News 12 spotted a man being taken away by police and are awaiting more information regarding that person's possible involvement in the shooting.

The other three victims have been transported to hospitals, and one of them is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.