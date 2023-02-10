Gallery in Marble Falls to display Prince of Peace

Prince of Peace, considered one of the most recognized faces of Jesus across the world, hangs on the walls of Belóved Gallery, 206 Ave H Suite 101, in Marble Falls. The public is welcome to find out more about the young artist on Feb. 13.

Belóved Gallery announces its Premier Exhibition – Akiane: The Early Years – and will display the world famous painting, Prince of Peace, for the first time in two decades.

When eight-year-old Akiane Kramarik painted the face of Jesus from her recurring Heavenly visions, she never expected the painting to become a world-renowned masterpiece, or for it to be stolen… twice.

Now, the Prince of Peace, considered one of the most recognized faces of Jesus across the world, hangs on the walls of Belóved Gallery, 206 Ave H Suite 101, in Marble Falls, Texas.

The extraordinary story of the painting's creation, disappearance and miraculous recovery is the heartbeat of Belóved Gallery’s premier exhibition, Akiane: The Early Years.

A child prodigy turned master artist, Akiane Kramarik is considered by many experts to have been the youngest binary genius in both realistic art and poetry to date.

Akiane: The Early Years showcases ten of her paintings created between the ages of eight and sixteen. Among the collection are works such as Dreams and The Missing Years, also re-imagined from Akaine’s visions of Heaven; Turquoise Eyes, her eleven year old self-portrait; and The Relic, which has its own story of disappearing and reappearing mysteriously.

At the pinnacle of the exhibition is the Prince of Peace, available for in-person viewings for the first time in twenty years.

Visitors to Belóved Gallery will start by watching the exclusive short film, Akiane: A Portrait of the Artist, featuring never-before-seen interviews with Akiane.

From there, patrons will walk through the The Lost & Found Timeline, detailing the story of the Prince of Peace with Akiane’s childhood photographs.

Beyond the timeline lies the curated exhibition. Akiane’s poetry can also be found throughout the walls of the sacredly-crafted space, where blue marble reflects grand archways and handmade benches.

Akiane: The Early Years is on view at Belóved Gallery starting Feb. 13, 2023 for private group tours. Belóved Café will also open to gallery guests and the public on Feb. 13.

The gallery’s grand opening weekend will be April 6 - 8, 2023.

Individual reservations for tours can be made starting March 1, 2023 on Beloved Gallery’s website: www.belovedgallery.org. Admission to Belóved Gallery is free of charge, but a reservation is required.