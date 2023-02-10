Open in App
Marble Falls, TX
See more from this location?
The Highlander

Gallery in Marble Falls to display Prince of Peace

By Special To The Highlander,

9 days ago
Gallery in Marble Falls to display Prince of Peace Special To The Highlander Fri, 02/10/2023 - 16:00 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDjkH_0kjY4dXi00 Prince of Peace, considered one of the most recognized faces of Jesus across the world, hangs on the walls of Belóved Gallery, 206 Ave H Suite 101, in Marble Falls. The public is welcome to find out more about the young artist on Feb. 13.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0dv0_0kjY4dXi00 Akiane: The Early Years is on view at Belóved Gallery, 206 Ave H Suite 101 in Marble Falls, starting Feb. 13, 2023 for private group tours.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQY0D_0kjY4dXi00 The extraordinary story of the painting's creation, disappearance and miraculous recovery is the heartbeat of Belóved Gallery’s premier exhibition, Akiane: The Early Years. The young artist is pictured here in 2019 with her work featured at a Chicago TV studio.
Body

Belóved Gallery announces its Premier Exhibition – Akiane: The Early Years – and will display the world famous painting, Prince of Peace, for the first time in two decades.

When eight-year-old Akiane Kramarik painted the face of Jesus from her recurring Heavenly visions, she never expected the painting to become a world-renowned masterpiece, or for it to be stolen… twice.

Now, the Prince of Peace, considered one of the most recognized faces of Jesus across the world, hangs on the walls of Belóved Gallery, 206 Ave H Suite 101, in Marble Falls, Texas.

The extraordinary story of the painting's creation, disappearance and miraculous recovery is the heartbeat of Belóved Gallery’s premier exhibition, Akiane: The Early Years.

A child prodigy turned master artist, Akiane Kramarik is considered by many experts to have been the youngest binary genius in both realistic art and poetry to date.

Akiane: The Early Years showcases ten of her paintings created between the ages of eight and sixteen. Among the collection are works such as Dreams and The Missing Years, also re-imagined from Akaine’s visions of Heaven; Turquoise Eyes, her eleven year old self-portrait; and The Relic, which has its own story of disappearing and reappearing mysteriously.

At the pinnacle of the exhibition is the Prince of Peace, available for in-person viewings for the first time in twenty years.

Visitors to Belóved Gallery will start by watching the exclusive short film, Akiane: A Portrait of the Artist, featuring never-before-seen interviews with Akiane.

From there, patrons will walk through the The Lost & Found Timeline, detailing the story of the Prince of Peace with Akiane’s childhood photographs.

Beyond the timeline lies the curated exhibition. Akiane’s poetry can also be found throughout the walls of the sacredly-crafted space, where blue marble reflects grand archways and handmade benches.

Akiane: The Early Years is on view at Belóved Gallery starting Feb. 13, 2023 for private group tours.  Belóved Café will also open to gallery guests and the public on Feb. 13.

The gallery’s grand opening weekend will be April 6 - 8, 2023.

Individual reservations for tours can be made starting March 1, 2023 on Beloved Gallery’s website: www.belovedgallery.org. Admission to Belóved Gallery is free of charge, but a reservation is required.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
Dental pre-screening a success in Marble Falls
Marble Falls, TX4 days ago
Local insurance agency recognized by Garden Club
Kingsland, TX4 days ago
Free dental clinic screening, February 11
Marble Falls, TX9 days ago
Most Popular
Burnet County clears way for Thomas Ranch 545-acre of 2,200 acre development
Austin, TX3 days ago
Battle of Iwo Jima speaker to address PTSD work
Burnet, TX4 days ago
BCRW accepting scholarship applications
Marble Falls, TX4 days ago
Lady Mustangs take area championship in basketball
Marble Falls, TX1 day ago
Board mulls $260k healthcare device
Llano, TX3 days ago
Long-time Kingsland justice of the peace passes away
Kingsland, TX16 days ago
Winter storm stalls businesses, closes schools for days
Marble Falls, TX17 days ago
2023 Chuck Wagon Chow Down
Burnet, TX20 days ago
City of Marble Falls returns to stage 1 voluntary water restrictions
Marble Falls, TX20 days ago
State ready to support road improvements in Burnet Co.
Marble Falls, TX17 days ago
Rotary guides youth career event
Marble Falls, TX20 days ago
Texas Tech answers teacher demand
Marble Falls, TX17 days ago
Amateur Radio Club to host new county emergency coordinator
Marble Falls, TX24 days ago
Legal counsel changes in event center swap
Llano, TX24 days ago
Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls
Marble Falls, TX27 days ago
Two Horseshoe Bay officers recovering from injuries after shooting
Horseshoe Bay, TX16 days ago
Researchers learn from Horseshoe Bay water conservation
Horseshoe Bay, TX24 days ago
Free tax filing help is on the way
Marble Falls, TX24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy