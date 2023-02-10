Jennifer Aniston Wraps Up Filming 'The Morning Show,' Gushes Over Costar Reese Witherspoon: Photo

mega

Jennifer Aniston may be about to have some much needed time off!

The We're the Millers star took to Instagram on Thursday, February 9, to share a snap of her final day on set of The Morning Show season 3 with the crew and her costar Reese Witherspoon .

"That’s a wrap on Season 3 👏🏼Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew —❤️ So much more to come 😘💥!!" Aniston penned alongside the sweet photo of the Legally Blonde star and staffers on the hit Apple TV+ series .

Witherspoon could not help but reciprocate the love for her fellow Hollywood powerhouse, writing in the comments section, "Love you and Our whole cast & crew SO MUCH!! ❤️."

Jennifer Garner also sent love to the people working on the drama series, adding, "Congratulations, @jenniferaniston@reesewitherspoon !!! Finishing a season is such a huge deal! (Now go stare at a wall).." Rita Wilson chimed in, noting , "Love you so much."

The Morning Show was far from the first time Aniston and the Sweet Home Alabama star worked together. Witherspoon recently opened up about starring as the 53-year-old actress' younger sister on the NBC sitcom Friends .

"I was terrified. I was out of my body…. My body was there and then my head and my brain was somewhere else. I'd just had a baby," the Big Little Lies alum explained while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week.

"The funny storyline was that I started dating Ross because she and Ross were ‘on a break,'" Witherspoon dished of Aniston's Rachel Green and David Schwimmer's Ross Gellar. "And [Rachel] was – gets really jealous and she's like ‘You can’t date Ross.' And I was like ‘I can’t? The only thing I can't have is dairy."

"I still remember the line," she gushed over the comedy series. "Their writing was so good on that show, so it's really memorable … I have all sorts of funny, famous Friends lines that are stuck in my head. Don't y'all?"

More importantly, Witherspoon remembered how great the Just Go with It star was to her. "I was terrified, but Aniston was so sweet to me. She was like, ‘They don’t care if you mess up. They actually like it better when you mess up,'" she remembered.