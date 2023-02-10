Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Share The Story Of How Their Friend And Nets Coach Jason Kidd Destroyed Them With The Intense Workout: "Get On The Line!"

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were surprised when they were coached by their friend Jason Kidd on the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were a terrific duo on the court, making the Boston Celtics a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference during their best years. They made it to the two NBA Finals but only won one, recording an incredible first season as the Celtics' Big 3.

After they both retired from the game, KG and Pierce became a hilarious duo that always brings joy to NBA fans whenever they speak. They have teamed up on Showtime, creating their own show and bringing interesting takes to the table. They even call each other out while entertaining fans.

During a recent edition of their Ticket and Truth show, they discussed their infamous trade to the Brooklyn Nets and how things changed for them. After spending several years in Boston, they were dealt to the Nets, who looked ready to win a championship. Unfortunately, this would be the first time the Nets learned that building a superteam doesn't mean you'll win a championship .

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Were Shocked By Coach Jason Kidd

At that time, Garnett was 37 and Pierce 36, but many still believed they would be good to help the Nets compete for important things. As soon as they landed there, they learned that things would be different. Jason Kidd was a young coach in 2013, and he didn't care about being friends with Garnett and Pierce; he pushed them to the next level.

During a recent edition of their joint showed, they hilariously recalled the experience with J-Kidd, who is now the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

"Man, hold on. J-Kidd being the coach, I thought this was going to be a smooth transition. Player-coach, we know J, every All-Star Game."

KG explained that Kidd was their friend and didn't expect what was about to happen.

"Man, we got to training camp, I'm like, 'J, what the f*ck is this sh*t?' Man, he had us running. He had us on the line, and I must have gave him some cool evil stares. I was like, 'come on, J.'"

Garnett added his two pennies to it, explaining how things changed for him, but not for the better.

"I thought as you got older, the league gets better. I thought the league got easier."

Pierce explained that this was something they did during their younger days, and he wasn't ready to go back to those days with the Nets.

"I don't know, but I wasn't at the stage of my career where I wasn't about to do this 21-year-old-type of training camp. I wasn't feeling that. And he know I wasn't feeling that."

Garnett gave the perfect explanation of how his body felt that workout, even coming up with a story that involved his knees.

"He was like, 'get on the line! Alright, get on the line!' My knee was like, 'what he just say?' My other knee was like, 'yeah, you heard him mothaf***a! Get on the line!' My other knee said, 'what? Did he say 'get on the line?' Then P's knee said, 'yeah! He said, 'get on the line!' J-Kidd the friend is a dope friend. But J-Kidd the coach was a whole 'nother beast."

It's fair to say that they were reaching the end of their careers, but J-Kidd didn't care about any of that and made them sweat no matter what. In the end, they couldn't do much on the Nets and retired while playing on different teams, ending two good NBA careers. Now, they're voicing their opinions on everything, while Kidd is trying to win a championship with a terrific duo formed by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving .

