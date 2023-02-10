Kevin Durant Privately Requested Trade To Suns Shortly After Kyrie Irving Deal

KD formally requested trade after Kyrie's departure.

Credit: Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports

The story of the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets will go down as one of the great 'what-ifs' in NBA history. Since KD signed in 2019, the Nets have been on a rollercoaster of success and chaos that ultimately ended with both stars in different jerseys.0

View the original article to see embedded media.

And while it's undoubtedly unfortunate how it all played out for the Nets, it's getting pretty clear that this reality was inevitable for the franchise.

According to ESPN's Ramone Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, Durant actually issued a trade request of his own to Brooklyn shortly after they parted with Irving.

We know that Durant and Kyrie remain close to this day, so it's likely that Durant was never going to stay in Brooklyn if Kyrie wasn't there with him.

In the end, the Nets decided to surrender (despite having Durant under contract for multiple years) and pulled the plug on the KD era once and for all.

Why Did Kevin Durant Choose The Suns?

We don't know for sure why Durant was so set on going to Phoenix, but one has to imagine it has to do with their roster situation. With KD, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, they are set up to be good for a long time and could be a threat to win multiple championships.

“They have to win a championship this year,” said Kendrick Perkins . “Not next year, not the year after next, this year it’s championship or bust. And you talked about legacy, Kevin Durant’s legacy is on the line. Despite what he did with Golden State it’s always gonna be question marks about that. He left Golden State when he had an opportunity to win a couple more championships. He teamed up with Kyrie, then all of a sudden became the biggest disappointment in NBA history. And now you leave again and you going to join Devin Booker and Chirs Paul.”

Only time will tell us how this goes for the Suns, but they pretty much mortgaged their future to chase a title right now.

As for the Nets, they are probably just happy for some peace of mind after so many trade requests in such a short period of time.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.