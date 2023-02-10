Chelsea star Thiago Silva signs new contract keeping him at Blues until he’s almost 40

THIAGO SILVA has signed a new contract at Chelsea.

The centre-back's one-year extension will keep him at Stamford Bridge until just shy of his 40th birthday.

Thiago Silva has been a revelation at Chelsea Credit: Getty

Upon penning his new deal, Silva admitted his delight at being able to stay with the West Londoners.

The 38-year-old told Chelsea's club media: "I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues.

"When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year.

"Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea."

In a joint-statement with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali, Todd Boehly added: "We're delighted that Thiago has decided to continue with Chelsea.

"He’s a world-class talent, as he’s proven over many years for club and country, and his experience, quality and leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward.

"We’re thrilled he has extended his contract with us and we look forward to more success with him ahead!"

Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2020.

He has since made 106 appearances for the Blues, scoring five times.

The veteran defender played a big role in helping Chelsea win the Champions League during his first season at the club.

Silva's experience has been invaluable at Stamford Bridge, with the Brazilian having captained his side four times in the Premier League this term.

Despite his advancing years he remains a key player for his country - having earned 113 caps for the Selecao.

Silva will turn 40 in September 2024, just two months after his new Chelsea deal will expire.

Since Todd Boehly's arrival in West London, the Blues have recruited centre-backs Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Benoit Badiashile at a combined cost totalling over £130million.

But Silva is still one of the first names on Graham Potter's team sheet.