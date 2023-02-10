Open in App
Hamilton Township, NJ
Free Tax Help Available at Hamilton Library

By Elizabeth Meyers,

10 days ago

HAMILTON, NJ -- If you need help preparing your 2022 federal and state taxes this year, attend the free tax preparation days held at the Hamilton Public Library.

The events are being held in conjunction with the United Way of Mercer County. Tax assistance will be provided by trained professionals to help Mercer County residents who have a 2022 household income below $65,000.

The free tax prep days will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. until April 13 at the Hamilton Public Library located at 1 Justice Samuel Alito Way in Hamilton.

Walk-Ins are accepted and appointments are encouraged by calling the United Way at (609) 896-1912 or online at uwgmc.org/freetaxprogram. Appointments are not made by the Library itself.

Tax filings are due on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

