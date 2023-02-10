Open in App
Colorado State
KRDO News Channel 13

Pups from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region competing in Puppy Bowl XIX

By Jessica Gruenling,

9 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRD) -- It's almost Super Bowl weekend, and joining in the festivities are two representatives from the Pikes Peak Region. Two pups from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will be taking the field in this year's Puppy Bowl.

This is the first time in the Puppy Bowls' 19-year history that the Pikes Peak Region will have participants.

This year competing with 122 other pups are Vivianne and Sven

Vivianne
Sven
HSPPR/Puppy Bowl XIX

In October, the HSPPR drove the pups to Glen Falls, New York to tape the Puppy Bowl. Vivianne earned herself a starting spot on Team Fluff. As for Sven, he just enjoyed playing!

But, no matter their athletic ability, the two are shining a spotlight on foster animals in Southern Colorado.

Both pups have gone on to find their forever homes.

Puppy Bowl XIX airs Sunday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. MST.

For more information on Puppy Bowl XIX click here.

For more information on the HSPPR, click here.

The post Pups from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region competing in Puppy Bowl XIX appeared first on KRDO .

