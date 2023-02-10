Guilty plea in McKinley High brawl

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Erie County DA John Flynn says a teen pleaded guilty to his role in a brawl outside McKinley High School last year. Another was sentenced for his role, where one student was stabbed and a security guard was shot.

an 18-year-old male from Buffalo pleaded guilty this afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge, to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the Second Degree).

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the adolescent offender intentionally shot a school security officer who ran toward a crowd in an attempt to break up a fight outside of McKinley High School. The adolescent offender intentionally fired multiple rounds from an illegal weapon during the incident. The security officer, a 27-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The adolescent offender, who was 17-years-old at the time of the crime, is eligible for youthful offender adjudication when he is sentenced on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. He continues to be remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

Another 18 year old from Buffalo was sentenced for his role in the violence that occurred outside of McKinley High School last February. Today, the adolescent offender was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration between 1 to 3 years. He was adjudicated as a youthful offender despite opposition by prosecutors.

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the adolescent offender, along with other unknown individuals, was involved in the assault of a student outside of McKinley High School in the City of Buffalo. The 14-year-old male student was beaten and stabbed multiple times during the altercation.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was hospitalized with serious physical injuries from multiple stab wounds.

The adolescent offender, who was 17-years-old at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies). The adolescent offender pleaded guilty to all charges in the indictment against him on January 4, 2023.