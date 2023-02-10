Fort Worth Police Department to offer active shooter training class to teachers Monday

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) - The Fort Worth Police Department continues to prepare teachers and other school staff for the unthinkable; it's offering a free active shooter response training class on Monday.

"This is one of the times that we've offered it during the school year," says Ofc. Tracy Carter. "Usually it's offered during the summer, but this is something we really want them to take part in."

The seven-hour class consists of three parts -- civilian response to an active shooter event, hands-on training to stop bleeding and scenario-based training.

"They'll get a good taste of what some real life events -- if they were to take place, God-forbid -- what they would be like," says Ofc. Carter.

The training runs from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St.

Participants will need to show proof of employment as a teacher or staff member who works inside a school.

To pre-register, click here.

