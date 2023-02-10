Pittsburgh Man pleads guilty child pornography charges, over 200 videos found

A Pittsburgh man will spend the next 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

25-year-old Cody Green was arrested in 2021 after prosecutors say he used sites like Tumblr to send images.

Investigators found more than 200 videos containing child sex abuse material on his phone, which had contents of sex acts with children even as young as two on it.

As part of his sentencing, Green was also ordered to pay $32,000 in restitution to ten of his victims.

The FBI and members of the Western Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force led the investigation resulting in Green’s prosecution.

Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan hopes Green can seek mental health and sex offender treatment while incarcerated.

