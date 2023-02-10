Edwards, Timberwolves celebrate his All-Star selection

After what has been a torrid stretch of play from the Timberwolves young star Anthony Edwards, it came as a shock to fans when he wasn’t selected to the NBA All-Star game. Edwards himself said he wasn’t surprised, and wasn’t worried about.

Now he can celebrate. Edwards is headed to next weekend's NBA All-Star game after all. Edwards has been added to the roster as an injury-replacement player.

The 21-year old is among the league's top young players. He's the eighth player in Timberwolves history to make it to the All-Star game. Head coach Chris Finch announced it to the team Friday morning at the team’s shoot around in Memphis ahead of Friday night’s game.

“It was dope, man,” Edwards says about hearing his selection Friday. “All my teammates were super happy, everybody hugged me, slapping me on the head, everybody embracing it. So I was happy to see that man. I called some of my family members, see them smiling from ear to ear. It makes my heart warm.”

Edwards doesn’t sound like he’s satisfied with just making the team either.

“One day, I saw (Russell) Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP,” Edwards told reporters Friday. “So I'm trying to do that. Getting in the game. Yeah, for sure. Just ready to get in the game and shoot all the balls for sure.”

Conley Joins the Team

It’s also another crucial Western Conference game for the Timberwolves Friday in Memphis against the Grizzlies. The Wolves have said new point guard Mike Conley is available for the game just a day after the league officially announced his trade from Utah that sent D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles in a three-team deal.

Edwards says his first contact with Conley was literally asking him if he was going to play Friday.

“Man, to be honest, the first message I sent back to him, he texted me and was like, ‘yo, this MC’. I'm like, ‘what's happening brother? This Ant, is you playing Friday,’” Edwards explained. “So that was my first question, he'll tell you. That was my first question to him. I'm ready to get on the floor. I just love to play, man, so I'm ready to play with him for sure.”

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly talked about what Conley brings to the team.

“I mean, Mike's one of the kind of elite setup guards we've seen in the league over the last, you know, decade-plus,” Connelly explained. “I think he's, as his game has evolved, as he's aged, he's become even more adept as a game manager. We're hopeful and confident he's going to help all our guys.

Certainly he's seen everything and with that there’s going to be a lot of trust that coach places in him. And we're excited to see what he looks like with his new team.”

Edwards talked about Conley and says his veteran presence will be important for the young Wolves.

“Leadership, just being that veteran in the locker room that we need, another one, adding another one,” says Edwards. “He can shoot the ball really good, you know, pass the ball. Him and Rudy got a really good connection, so I think it should be pretty good.”

Russell Exits

With Conley coming in, that means D’Angelo Russell is out, now in Los Angeles getting ready to play with LeBron James and the Lakers.

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly says it was a tough deal for the team to make because of the way Russell had been playing.

“It was really difficult,” says Connelly. “Dlo is a heck of a player and a really good guy. A guy that in my brief time here, I really enjoyed getting to know. He's got so much he can bring on the court, a really fun guy to talk to. You won't find many guys who watch as much basketball as Dlo.”

So why make the trade?

“There was a myriad of factors,” explains Connelly. “We just thought maybe where Mike (Conley) was relative to kind of helping guide a youngish group, we thought it might make sense. There was some appeal of the contract of Mike as well.”

The Lakers are coming off a loss to Milwaukee Thursday night. Russell was at the game but did not play or dress. They next play Saturday night against Golden State and Russell, along with former Wolves players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt who ended up in LA in the trade via Utah, will be available.

Edwards commented on Friday about Russell’s departure, saying he will always be close with Dlo.

“Dlo never changed,” Edwards says. “He always was the same man, still my brother, still going to talk to him, still going to play the game with him. And I want him to go over there and do the same thing he was doing over here, over there, man. Go over there and ball. And I told him that. And, you know, we gonna stay connected and we playing in a few weeks.”