Change location
See more from this location?
Florida State
Bakersfield Californian
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
By DAVID BILLER, AAMER MADHANICOLLEEN LONG - Associated Press,9 days ago
By DAVID BILLER, AAMER MADHANICOLLEEN LONG - Associated Press,9 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met at the White House on Friday and reflected on how...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0