Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

By JILL COLVIN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KHiG_0kjXe8ZY00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there.

Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed “a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours” and removed “one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel.”

The search, described as consensual after negotiations between Pence’s representatives and the Justice Department, comes after he was subpoenaed in a separate investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election and as Pence contemplates a Republican bid for the White House in 2024.

Pence is now the third current or former top U.S. official, joining Trump and President Joe Biden, to have their homes scoured by FBI agents for classified records. The willingness of Pence and Biden to permit the FBI to search their homes, and to present themselves as fully cooperative, reflects a desire by both to avoid the drama that enveloped Trump last year and resulted in the Justice Department having to get a warrant to inspect his Florida property.

Police blocked the road outside Pence’s neighborhood in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis, on Friday afternoon as the FBI was inside the home. They were seen leaving shortly after 2 p.m. Pence and his wife were out of state, visiting family on the West Coast following the birth of their second and third grandchildren.

A member of Pence’s legal team was at the home during the search and the FBI was given what was described as unrestricted access to search for documents with classified markings, documents that could be classified but without markings and any other documents subject to the Presidential Records Act.

O’Malley said Pence has directed his legal team to continue to cooperate with the DOJ and “to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter.”

The FBI had already taken possession of what Pence’s lawyer previously described as a “small number of documents” that had been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

The Justice Department did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Separate special counsels have been investigating the discovery of documents with classification markings at Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office, as well as Trump’s Florida estate. Officials are trying to determine whether Trump or anyone on his team criminally obstructed the probe in refusing to turn over the documents before the FBI seizure. The FBI recovered more than 100 documents marked classified while serving a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last August.

The circumstances of the Biden and Pence cases are markedly different from that of Trump.

Pence, according to his lawyer Greg Jacob, had requested a review by his attorneys of records stored at his home “out of an abundance of caution” during the uproar over the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s home and former private office. When the Pence documents were discovered on Jan. 16 among four boxes that had ben transferred to Pence’s home during the transition, Jacob said, they were secured in a locked safe and reported to the National Archives. FBI agents then collected them.

Material found in the boxes came mostly from the Naval Observatory residence where Pence lived while he was vice president. Other material came from a West Wing office drawer.

Pence has said he was unaware the documents had been in his possession.

“Let me be clear: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said recently at Florida International University. “Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility.”

“We acted above politics and put national interests first,” he said.

The National Archives last month asked former U.S. presidents and vice president s to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following news of the Biden and Pence discoveries.

The Presidential Records Act states that any records created or received by the president while in office are the property of the U.S. government and will be managed by the Archives at the end of an administration.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
3 taken to hospital after Portsmouth crash
Portsmouth, RI21 hours ago
Reigning DI champion Classical defeats Westerly in play-in
Westerly, RI2 days ago
‘Outlet’ cannabis dispensary opens in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Station Fire Remembrance: 20 Years Later
West Warwick, RI2 days ago
Driver charged with DUI in fatal Westerly pedestrian crash
Westerly, RI2 days ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL3 days ago
Weather Now: Cloudy End to Weekend, Spotty Showers Tonight
Providence, RI1 day ago
East Providence cruises past Woonsocket in DI play-in
Woonsocket, RI2 days ago
Mass State Trooper, cruiser struck by vehicle
New Bedford, MA19 hours ago
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen closes Providence locatiion
Providence, RI15 hours ago
Brown hits the road with chance to clinch playoff spot
Providence, RI3 days ago
Newport’s 6th annual Burger Bender contest starts Friday
Newport, RI2 days ago
Judge Licht in serious condition after being hit by vehicle
Providence, RI3 days ago
Community Focus: Lifespan’s Dr. Athena Poppas
East Providence, RI3 days ago
Former New Bedford man accused of intricate romance scam
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
New Bedford man sentenced in stabbing, $400 robbery
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
‘This is the war’: New Bedford at center of conflict between fishing, wind industries
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Somerset police make multiple arrests following drug bust
Somerset, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy